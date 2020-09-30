Front Likely to Stall, Bring Wet Weather to South Florida Starting Wednesday

South Floridians will need to keep that umbrella handy for much of the next week thanks to a front that will likely end up stalling over the area starting Wednesday.

We have a front arriving by the afternoon along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances will be around 40% as highs push into the upper 80s to near 90. The evening rush could be a little tricky.

The front will then stall across South Florida keeping rain chances high all week and into the weekend. Isolated flooding is certainly possible with the combination of high humidity and the front lingering.

Highs will remain in the 80s this week with a noticeable breeze by the weekend.