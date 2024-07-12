No time during the week? Get your US passport on a Saturday at this Fort Lauderdale event

The Broward County Clerk of Courts will hold a special Passport Day Event on July 27 for all those who need this essential document.
This is for anybody who wants to apply for a new passport (adult or minor), renew a passport or replace a lost, stolen, or damaged passport.
Note: this event is not for you if you need a passport for urgent travel in less than two weeks. In that case, make an appointment at a passport agency or center.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Passport location only. The address is:
- Broward County Judicial Complex – West Tower
- 201 S.E. 6th Street, Room 1160
- Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301
You do need an appointment, so call 954-831-2343 to schedule.
How do I apply for a new passport book/card?
The Clerk of Courts explained how to do so in a few steps:
- Complete form DS-11 (black ink only). You can get it here.
- Appear in person (this includes minors)
- Submit evidence of U.S. citizenship and a photocopy of the front (and back, if there is printed information)
- Bring original Proof of Identity and photocopy of identification (front and back)
- Have your passport photos taken on site for $15
- Provide Social Security Number, not the actual card
How much does it cost?
Each application costs $35 to process, and passport photos on site cost $15. Optional overnight delivery is an additional $21.36. There are also the following additional fees.
To get your passport in 6-8 weeks (routine service) expect to pay:
- Adult passport book (age 16 & older) - $130
- Minor passport book (age 15 & under) - $100
- Adult passport card (age 16 & older) - $30
- Minor passport card (age 15 & under) - $15
To get your passport in 2-3 weeks (expedited service) it costs:
- Adult passport book (age 16 & older) - $190
- Minor passport book (age 15 & under) - $160
Find more information on passports at the Clerk of Courts website here.