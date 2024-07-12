No time during the week? Get your US passport on a Saturday at this Fort Lauderdale event

Broward County

The Broward County Clerk of Courts will hold a special Passport Day Event on July 27 for all those who need this essential document. 

This is for anybody who wants to apply for a new passport (adult or minor), renew a passport or replace a lost, stolen, or damaged passport.

Note: this event is not for you if you need a passport for urgent travel in less than two weeks. In that case, make an appointment at a passport agency or center.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Passport location only. The address is:

  • Broward County Judicial Complex – West Tower 
  • 201 S.E. 6th Street, Room 1160 
  • Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33301 

You do need an appointment, so call 954-831-2343 to schedule. 

How do I apply for a new passport book/card?

The Clerk of Courts explained how to do so in a few steps:

  1. Complete form DS-11 (black ink only). You can get it here.
  2. Appear in person (this includes minors)
  3. Submit evidence of U.S. citizenship and a photocopy of the front (and back, if there is printed information)
  4. Bring original Proof of Identity and photocopy of identification (front and back)
  5. Have your passport photos taken on site for $15
  6. Provide Social Security Number, not the actual card

How much does it cost?

Each application costs $35 to process, and passport photos on site cost $15. Optional overnight delivery is an additional $21.36. There are also the following additional fees.

To get your passport in 6-8 weeks (routine service) expect to pay:

  • Adult passport book (age 16 & older) - $130
  • Minor passport book (age 15 & under) - $100
  • Adult passport card (age 16 & older) - $30
  • Minor passport card (age 15 & under) - $15

To get your passport in 2-3 weeks (expedited service) it costs:

  • Adult passport book (age 16 & older) - $190
  • Minor passport book (age 15 & under) - $160

Find more information on passports at the Clerk of Courts website here.

