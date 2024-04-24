Governor DeSantis announces expansion of My Florida Safe Home Program during press conference

Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Pinellas County on Wednesday morning.

The governor was joined by Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton and Tampa Bay officials.

The press conference happened at the Redington Shores Town Hall, where the governor touted the state’s investment in climate resilience and signed SB 7028 to allocate $200 million to the My Safe Florida Home Program. The bill expands the program to condominiums and prioritizes seniors, according to DeSantis.

The program helps residents with the cost of repairs that will shore up their homes against hurricanes, including window, roof and door replacements.

The governor also announced the approval of an additional $50 million to support beach re-nourishment.