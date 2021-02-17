Palm Beach County

Helipad Demolished at Mar-a-Lago Resort of Former President Trump

The city of Palm Beach allowed an exemption to their helicopter-free zone rule that allowed Trump to use one if needed only for presidential business

Crews on Tuesday removed the helipad constructed at the Mar-a-Lago resort of former President Donald Trump that was built during his years in office.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the helipad, between 40 and 50 feet in width, was built in 2017 but was rarely used during his presidency.

Trump was known for taking the drive from Palm Beach International Airport to the resort on Palm Beach, greeted by both fans and foes alike.

The city of Palm Beach allowed an exemption to their helicopter-free zone rule that allowed Trump to use one if needed only for presidential business. That exemption ended when Trump left office on January 20th.

