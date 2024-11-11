Here's what's open and closed for Veterans Day in South Florida

Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors living veterans who served in the military and is observed each year on Nov. 11, falls on Monday, meaning a three-day weekend for some workers.

While Veterans Day always falls on Nov. 11, regardless of what day of the week the date is in a given year, the observance of the day is shifted if Nov. 11 is on a weekend.

The holiday dates back to 1919, growing out of commemoration of Armistice Day, when fighting between the Allied countries and Germany ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Here's what to know about what's open and closed for the holiday:

USPS, schools and banks

As Veterans Day is a federal holiday, mail will not be delivered and the United States Postal Service will be closed Monday.

Similarly, many banks will be closed, along with federal courts and non-essential government offices.

FedEx offices will be open Monday and there will be home delivery on Nov. 11, but many other services will be closed.

UPS pickup and delivery services are available Nov. 11 and UPS Store locations will be open.

Miami-Dade and Broward county offices and courts will be closed as will public schools and libraries.

Malls and grocery stores

All malls and grocery stores will be open.

Warehouse stores like Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club will also be open.

Transportation

Tri-Rail and Miami-Dade and Broward County transit will run on a normal schedule.

National Parks free on Veteran's Day

What will be open and free to all visitors are National Parks.

"The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day, the NPS says.

Veterans Day Deals

A number of businesses are offering deals and free meals to honor those who have served the country.

Most in-person discounts will require proof of service, such a military ID or veteran organization membership card. Online discounts may require registration with ID.me to verify service.

Here's a roundup of freebies and deals running for Veterans Day:

Starbucks

Free tall brewed coffee for Veterans, military service members and military spouses

Applebee's

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free entrée from a special menu Monday at Applebee's.

Buffalo Wild Wings

All past and present service members with valid ID can get 10 free boneless wings and fries.

Chili's

Chili's will offer service members a free meal for in-restaurant dining. Options will include soup and salad, boneless wings and more.

Dunkin'

Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free donut Monday at participating Dunkin' locations.

IHOP

The pancake house will thank veterans and active-duty military members with a free stack from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.