All clear after high school in Lauderdale Lakes on lockdown during BSO investigation

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies responded to Boyd Anderson High School shortly before 10 a.m.

By NBC6

NBC6

The all clear was given after a high school in Lauderdale Lakes was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning while authorities investigated a report of a possible gun on the campus.

In an abundance of caution, the school was placed on lockdown while the gun report was investigated, officials said.

About an hour later, the all clear was given, officials said.

No other information was immediately known.

