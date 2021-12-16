Hit-and-Run Driver Strikes Grandmother in Little Havana Neighborhood

A grandmother will be spending the holidays recovering from her injuries after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in a Little Havana neighborhood.

Edelmira Barrios, 77, is undergoing surgery Thursday after she was hit by a car Tuesday night at the intersection of NW 27th Avenue and First Street.

Luis Barrios told NBC 6 that his mother, who is active and outgoing, frequently walks around the neighborhood.

“She likes everybody in the neighborhood. Everybody knows my mom," Luis said.

Footage from a neighbor’s surveillance camera showed the driver hit Edelmira – pause for a brief moment — and then speed away.

“My initial impression was, I was mad, upset, because obviously, my mom was walking from one sidewalk to the other. And this person did not stop on the stop sign," Luis said.

After it happened, a neighbor called Luis, and took action he believes may have saved his mother’s life.

“She was actually standing up like that with her legs open to prevent other cars from running over the top of my mom," Luis said. "And she was laying in the middle of the street on the asphalt.”

Police believe the car is a white Infiniti sedan – possibly a Q50. Edelmira suffered scrapes, bruises and a broken pelvis after the crash.

“This person, according to the video footage, did not stop on the sign, they actually stopped when they hit my mom," Luis said. "It’s really a miracle that she’s alive."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Miami Police Department, and anonymous callers can contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.