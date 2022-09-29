ian aftermath

Home Insurers in Florida Temporarily Blocked From Dropping Policies After Ian

State Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier announced Wednesday an emergency order that would prevent property insurers from dropping customers for two months until November 28, 2022

Homeowners in the state of Florida will get some temporary protection from losing policies if their homes are damaged by what was Hurricane Ian.

State Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier announced Wednesday an emergency order that would prevent property insurers from dropping customers for two months until November 28, 2022.

The order would also shield homeowners from losing policies on properties damaged by the storm and would not allow insurers to cancel or not renew properties for at least 90 days after repairs are made.

Similar orders were issued after both Hurricane Irma in 2017 and Hurricane Michael in 2018.

