Homestead man arrested after he allegedly sent nude photos to teen girl

A Homestead man is facing serious charges after he allegedly shared nude photos with a young girl.

Homestead police arrested 26-year-old Rafael Felipe Bajos on Friday, on an outstanding Monroe County Warrant, according to Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

He is accused of sharing nude and sexually explicit photos of himself with a 16-year-old Florida Keys girl over social media and text messages as well as trying to set up meetings with her.

Bajos faces charges including transmitting information harmful to a minor, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, use of a computer to seduce, solicit, and lure a minor.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

He is pending extradition to Monroe County, according to the Sheriff's Office. The bond on the warrant is set at $120,000.