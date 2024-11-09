Honoring heroes: How to celebrate Veterans Day in South Florida

This Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, a national holiday that honors the over a million Americans who have served in the U.S. military.

In a statement, President Joe Biden acknowledged the 1.1 million veterans as “the steel spine of this Nation,” and their families as the “courageous heart–they also serve and sacrifice so much for our country.”

There are many ways to show respect and appreciation to veterans in South Florida, from community events to art exhibitions.

And if you yourself are a veteran, there are businesses that would also like to thank you for your service.

Veterans Day events in South Florida

Coconut Grove

Veterans Day Parade

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., you can join a festive celebration and parade hosted by American Legion Post 182. The free event, which will feature bands, food and community organizations begins at the corner of Grand Avenue and Elizabeth Street, and concludes at Armbrister Park.

North Miami Beach

Veterans Day Ceremony

You can honor heroes at a community event hosted at Corporal B. Hinson Park at 10 a.m. That’s at 160th Street and NE 14th Avenue.

Veterans Day Breakfast

Or, join the city at their first ever Veterans Day Breakfast at 10 a.m. at the Scott Galvin Community Center, located at 1600 NE 126th Street, North Miami, FL 33181. The latter event requires an RSVP.

Miami Beach

Veterans Day Parade

Stare in awe at an F-16 flyover during a Miami Beach’s 16 annual celebration and parade. The event will happen along Ocean Drive, starting at Fifth Street. And the timing of the event is just as meaningful as the celebrations: “To commemorate the armistice ending World War 1, the parade's start time of 11:11 AM coincides with the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.”

Boot Camp in Paradise: World War II in Miami Beach

Opening on Veterans Day, this free outdoor exhibit “brings to life Miami Beach's pivotal role in World War II” with a curated collection of photographs and other materials from 1942 to 1945, “when Miami Beach served as a training ground for over 600,000 U.S. troops preparing for combat.” You can see the display in a space called Galería Ocean Drive, located between 11th and 12th streets in Lummus Park until Jan 31, 2025.

Palmetto Bay

Veterans Day Breakfast

The Village of Palmetto Bay invites veterans to a breakfast and assembly at Palmer Trinity School from 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., which will feature guest speakers who served in the U.S. Army. However, space is limited, and an RSVP is required.

Sweetwater

Valorfest 2024

Get hyped for a day filled with live music hosted by the city of Sweetwater from 4 to 10 p.m. This free event will be hosted by famed Miami radio host Enrique Santos and DJ Laz will be “spinning tunes to keep you dancing.”

Tamarac

Veterans Day Ceremony

Head to Veterans Park at 7825 Southgate Blvd at 10:30 a.m. to “honor America's Veterans for their patriotism, love of our country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good” in Tamarac.

Where to get special discounts on Veterans Day

Several restaurants are offering free meals or menu items at participating locations on Veterans Day, including Hooters, Chili's, IHOP, Little Caesars and more. See a whole list here.