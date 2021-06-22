Hot, Humid Temperatures in South Florida as Rain Chances Increase Throughout Work Week

All this week we suggest having an umbrella handy, as rain chances grow exponentially with every passing day.

Today we have another hot and humid day on tap with rain chances at just 20%.

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible today with the better chance this afternoon.

We stay hot and humid with temperatures into the upper 80s to low 90s all week but rain chances go way up starting tomorrow at 60% and peak at 70% by Thursday.

Typical rainy season pattern takes shape by Friday and through the weekend with scattered showers and storms.