4 Broward seniors set to graduate with perfect attendance since kindergarten

Imagine going 13 years without missing a day of school.

It’s an extraordinary achievement, especially during this post-pandemic era, when the school absentee rate has skyrocketed nationally.

In Broward County Public Schools, the average number of absences per student, so far this school year, is 10 days.

Graduating seniors Richard, Andrea, Joyce, and Zoe have had zero absences since kindergarten.

“You know I got really lucky with not getting on school days, my parents are always a big motivating factor for me since they started off as rural immigrants in China and through their education they were able to build their way up here, to America, so I always think of them when I think about coming to school,” said Richard Yang, who attends College Academy Central Campus.

Joyce Dusek is graduating from Monarch High School.

“My mom has always forced me to go to school, even if I didn’t want to, and luckily, I don’t really get sick that much so I don’t have an excuse not to go to school,” Joyce said.

Everyone knows Andrea Nguyen at Pompano Beach High School because she’s there every day.

“Honestly, I think what helps me stay in perfect attendance is the fact that if I do miss a day of school it’s honestly a lot to catch up on in my own time,” Andrea explained.

Zoe Tanksley goes to College Academy North Campus, runs track for Northeast High School, and also credits her mom with her perfect attendance record.

“She’s an educator, so she literally taught me the importance of education, so that’s why I feel it’s important to go to school every single day,” Zoe said.

All four of these kids have a lot in common. They’re all strivers, they all recognize that working hard is ultimately rewarding, and it starts by just showing up.

“Once you have that foundation, then it’s kinda hard to lose that foundation as you go, later on in your life as well,” Andrea said.

There are so many benefits to going to school every day.

“I always know what’s going on in class, I can help other people if they miss a day because I was there, obviously,” Zoe said.

“Makes me seem reliable because I am reliable and I always try to be there even if I don’t want to be there,” Joyce added.

The Fantastic Attendance Four certainly understand the value of being present, and that will serve them well in college and in the workforce. They will be the employees and colleagues everyone else appreciates.