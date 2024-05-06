17-year-old motorcyclist dies in Sweetwater crash

Police are investigating after a 17-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash Monday in Sweetwater.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the crash happened in the area of NW 20th Street and 112th Avenue.

Footage from Chopper 6 showed a yellow tarp covering a body next to a white van and a motorcycle in the middle of the road.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on 112th Avenue when the driver in the white van attempted to make a left turn.

The motorcyclist lost control and struck the van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a 29-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities. Police said narcotics and alcohol were not factors.

The motorcyclist was not identified.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.