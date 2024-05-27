I-95

Lamborghini destroyed in crash involving Mustang on I-95 in Broward County

The exit ramp to Griffin Road off of I-95 southbound was shut down following the crash.

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A major Memorial Day crash in Broward County left a high-end SUV destroyed and traffic disruptions on I-95.

Video shows the aftermath of the bad crash on I-95 southbound on Monday morning.

24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The crash happened at Griffin Road involving at least two cars -- a black Lamborghini SUV, that crashed into the guardrail, and then another car that appears to be a red Mustang.

Following the crash, the exit ramp to Griffin Road off of I-95 southbound was shut down. An alternate route is Stirling Road.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 has reached out to police for more information on this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

I-95Broward County
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us