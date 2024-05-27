Lamborghini destroyed in crash involving Mustang on I-95 in Broward County

A major Memorial Day crash in Broward County left a high-end SUV destroyed and traffic disruptions on I-95.

Video shows the aftermath of the bad crash on I-95 southbound on Monday morning.

The crash happened at Griffin Road involving at least two cars -- a black Lamborghini SUV, that crashed into the guardrail, and then another car that appears to be a red Mustang.

Following the crash, the exit ramp to Griffin Road off of I-95 southbound was shut down. An alternate route is Stirling Road.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

NBC6 has reached out to police for more information on this crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.