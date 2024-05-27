2 rescued after million-dollar, 80-foot luxury sport yacht sinks off Florida coast

Two people were rescued moments before a million-dollar luxury 80-foot sport yacht sank off the coast of Florida Saturday, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

According to the Coast Guard, the incident was reported just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday about 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach.

The operator of the massive vessel, the Atlantis, said their sport yacht struck an object in the water and was sinking, officials said.

The @USCG and @SJCFireRescue rescued 2 people, Saturday, from an 80-foot motor yacht taking on water 3 miles off St. Augustine Beach, #Florida.



According to NBC6 affiliate WFLA, who originally reported the story, Coast Guard Station Mayport sent a boat crew to assist.

The Coast Guard also teamed up with St. John’s County Fire and Rescue, which soon arrived and rescued both people from the yacht with no injuries reported.

According to WFLA, the Atlantis appears to be a 1999 or early 2000s model of the Sunseeker Predator 80.

Atlantis has two Caterpillar diesel engines and can reach a top speed of 44 kn or 50 mph, according to data from Boat International.

After Saturday’s incident, a hazard to navigation was broadcast to alert mariners of the yacht, which could damage to other vessels on the water, the Coast Guard said.

The owner of the Atlantis will now have to arrange for a salvage of the vessel, the Coast Guard said.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.