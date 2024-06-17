Human remains found amid search for missing family in Pasco County

Pasco County deputies made a deadly discovery Saturday, amid a search for a missing family of four.

Rain Mancini, 26, Phillip Zilliot, 25, and their two children Karma Zilliot, 6, and Phillip Zilliot III, 5 were last seen in Hudson last week.

The identities of the deceased and exactly how many bodies were found remain unclear, but authorities believe this may be the missing family.

The 10-acre property where the remains were found is also still being searched, according to Sgt. Michael Rosa.

The sheriff’s office charged Rory Atwood, 25, with murder in the first-degree in connection with the human remains, NBC6 affiliate WFLA reported.

According to the sheriff, Atwood and his daughter was with the Zilliot family at a home belonging to Mancini’s mother, which was where the Zilliots were last seen.

“Per Rain’s friend, Rain, Phillip, and Rory were all drinking alcohol and they started arguing,” Nocco said. “Before leaving, Rain’s friend hears someone say, ‘because the last time this happened, you pulled a gun on us,’ referring to Rory. We do not have any police reports about that.”

According to the sheriff, a friend of the suspect said they got a call at about 2 a.m. from Atwood who said he shot someone. Nocco said the suspect dropped his daughter off at her mother’s house at about 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Friday, deputies contacted the families of the missing people — who reportedly told authorities that it was strange that they had not heard from them, although the victims were said to be somewhat transient.

While the medical examiner is still working to identify the remains, the sheriff’s office still considers the Zilliots as missing people, WFLA reported.