A new tropical wave is moving toward Florida's east coast. Here's what to know

By Adam Berg

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Hurricane Center is tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic basin.

There is the potential for some deep tropical moisture to work in from the Bahamas by the middle and later part of the week, but confidence is on the low side as model guidance is struggling to put together a consistent message.

The NHC is also looking at this same general area (technically a few hundred miles northeast of the central Bahamas) as a low “could” develop several days from now as it moves westward.

Weather officials said the system is forecast to approach the coast of the southeast United States on Thursday or Friday. It has a 30% chance of forming over the next seven days.

Early indications seem to show this potential low missing us to the north but obviously we will watch it closely.  

The NHC is also watching an area in the far western Gulf of Mexico.

This area has a high chance of development, but no impact to South Florida whatsoever.

