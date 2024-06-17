Florida gas prices continue to dip as summer kicks off

Average gasoline prices in Florida fell 4 cents a gallon over the past week, continuing an expected post-Memorial Day decline as demand has slowed and supply has increased.

The AAA auto club said Florida motorists Monday paid an average of $3.24 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas, down from $3.28 a week earlier.

“Summertime road trips have become less expensive thanks to falling crude oil and gasoline futures prices," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “However, oil prices did regain some strength last week, which could cause the plunge at the pump to stall.”

The average price was down about 30 cents since the Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, the national average price was $3.45 on Monday, unchanged from a week earlier and about 16 cents lower than during the Memorial Day weekend.