Video shows woman crash while chasing alleged bag thief, then confronts him on Wynwood sidewalk

Newly-released surveillance video captured the moment a woman caused a car crash while chasing down a man who allegedly stole her purse — before confronting him on a Wynwood sidewalk.

In the video posted by Only in Dade, the victim is seen driving a black car. According to a police report, she told investigators she was so focused on following the suspected thief, that she crashed into an oncoming car.

The crash and confrontation happened near NW 2nd Avenue and 22nd Lane in Miami's Wynwood area on March 29.

The victim is seen jumping out of her car following the crash -- seemingly appearing to not be phased by the collision. She then runs after the suspect and pulls her bag away from him, but a struggle breaks out.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Soon after, police arrive and end up arresting the suspect, identified at 41-year-old Luis Machado.

Luis Machado mugshot

According to his arrest report, he's accused of smashing the victim's car window while she was at work and stealing a bag and wallet from her.

The report also says he admitted to police that the wallet wasn’t his, but denied breaking into her vehicle.

"He admitted to having some of the victims property but then he claims he didn’t know how the property became in his possession, which obviously were conflicting statements that didn’t make sense,” Kiara Delva of Miami PD said.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Machado was charged with burglary, criminal mischief and petit theft.