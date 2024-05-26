Record high temperatures over Memorial Day weekend in South Florida

South Floridians felt some record high temperatures over Memorial Day weekend.

Three record high temperatures were reportedly set Sunday -- from West Palm Beach to Miami.

West Palm Beach set a 95° record, beating out 93° set back in 2000.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport saw a 96° high. The old record was 94° in 1963, according to the National Weather Service.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Miami International Airport recorded the same 96° high Sunday as well. MIA's old record was 94° in 1949, NWS added.

May 26th: THREE record high temperatures today! 🎉



West Palm Beach: 95° (Old record - 93° in 2000)

Ft. Lauderdale Intl AP: 96° (Old record - 94° in 1963)

Miami: 96° (Old record - 94° in 1949) — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 26, 2024

On Memorial Day, afternoon highs are expected to climb into the lower 90s with plenty of sunshine.