Driver found dead after car crash, fire in Weston

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver was found dead inside a burning car in Broward County on Sunday morning.

BSO deputies and Fire Rescue crews found the damaged car on fire near Bonaventure Road and State Road 84 in Weston at around 3:30 a.m.

Cameras captured smoke coming from what appeared to be the wreckage of a Tesla.

Investigators said the car was initially involved in a single-vehicle crash.

When crews extinguished the flames, they found the driver's body inside.

The cause of the fire has not been released. BSO's Traffic Homicide detectives are investigating the case.