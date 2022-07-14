Hot Thursday in South Florida Before Storms Return This Weekend

If you're looking for some relief from the recent hot temperatures in South Florida, it could be coming in just a matter of days with storms making a return across the area.

With a subtle east breeze on your Thursday, expect morning passing showers to push west pretty quickly by the afternoon. It'll be hot once again with highs in the lows 90s and feels like temperatures at or above 100.

Friday will look quite similar with maybe a slightly higher chance of early showers and a storm.

An upper low will move our way this weekend and add some instability into the mix. Rain chances will come in around 60% with highs possibly struggling to get into the 90s.

Hot, humid and drier skies push back in early next week.