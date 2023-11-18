Huey Magoo's holding a job fair ahead of holiday season

If you live in Broward County and are in search of a job in the service industry, Huey Magoo’s restaurant chain is expanding and looking to hire.

The hiring event will be held Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19 from 1 to 7 pm at the company’s Miramar location at 11225 Miramar Parkwy, Suite 200. There will be on the spot interviews and attendee’s are encouraged to bring their resume’s and dress for success.

Huey Magoo’s is looking to fill dozens of positions for it’s new Cooper City store including back of house, cashier, and supervisor positions.

“Very customer friendly, beautiful smiles coming in, very welcoming faces,” said Charla Smith, Huey Magoo’s multi-unit manager. “We are trying to hire about 40 employees for the Cooper City location.”

For more information about the company: https://hueymagoos.com/employment/