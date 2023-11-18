Broward

Huey Magoo's holding a job fair ahead of holiday season

The event will be on Saturday November 18 and Sunday November 19 at their Miramar location.

By Cherney Amhara

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you live in Broward County and are in search of a job in the service industry, Huey Magoo’s restaurant chain is expanding and looking to hire. 

The hiring event will be held Saturday and Sunday, November 18 and 19 from 1 to 7 pm at the company’s Miramar location at 11225 Miramar Parkwy, Suite 200. There will be on the spot interviews and attendee’s are encouraged to bring their resume’s and dress for success.  

Huey Magoo’s is looking to fill dozens of positions for it’s new Cooper City store including back of house, cashier, and supervisor positions.

“Very customer friendly, beautiful smiles coming in, very welcoming faces,” said Charla Smith, Huey Magoo’s multi-unit manager. “We are trying to hire about 40 employees for the Cooper City location.” 

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

For more information about the company: https://hueymagoos.com/employment/

This article tagged under:

BrowardSouth Floridajobs
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us