Hundreds Bid Final Farewell to South Florida Trailblazer Albert E. Dotson Sr.

Hundreds showed up Thursday at a final farewell for Albert E. Dotson Sr., a South Florida trailblazer who broke racial barriers.

Dotson, 83, died on May 29. He is survived by his wife, their five kids and 13 grandchildren.

Dotson was a man of many firsts, becoming the first Black store manager in the history of Sears, Roebuck and Co.

He also became the first Black president of the Orange Bowl committee and served on a number of boards, including the Florida International University Foundation and the FIU Board of Trustees.

In 2019, FIU renamed a pavilion after Dotson and his wife Earlene.