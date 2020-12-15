Increased Reward of $15,000 Offered in Teen's Fatal Shooting in Miami-Dade

Susana Jimenez-Gispert says police are just as frustrated as she is that they have not been able to find out who killed her teenage daughter almost 19 months ago.

Miami-Dade police recounted Tuesday morning how Gabriela Aldana was shot in the parking lot of a strip mall on Coral Way and 118th Avenue in SW Miami-Dade.

“She was there with her friends. There was some sort of dispute that transpired that led to the shooting," detective Jessica Alvarez said. "It was a long-standing dispute between two people that were completely unrelated to her."

The detective pointed out the teen was not the target. Still, on May 24, 2019, the 17-year-old was shot around 2 a.m., taken to the hospital and died.

On Tuesday, Aldana’s mother and MDPD officials once again called on anyone who saw something to come forward.

“They’ve been working on this for nearly two years and they are just as frustrated as me,” the mother said.

As a way to persuade people to offer credible leads, police officials have increased the reward to $15,000.

“Hopefully this will bring through the tip that we need to bring resolution to this family and to bring peace,” said Suzette Rice, the executive director of Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS (8477).