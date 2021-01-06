Broward

Authorities Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Broward Sheriff's Office Health Center

Deputies say 46-year-old Azmi Mahmoud was being transferred from the main jail to the Henderson Behavioral Health facility due to a court order

700070669RR070_Baltimore_Ra
Getty Images

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for an inmate who escaped from a health center in Fort Lauderdale late Tuesday evening.

Deputies said 46-year-old Azmi Mahmoud was being transferred from the main jail to the Henderson Behavioral Health facility due to a court order when they were notified that he left undetected around 5:45 p.m.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

Local

News You Should Know 4 hours ago

6 Things to Know: Congress Set to Count Electoral College, NBC 6 Responds Helps Workers Get Needed Benefits

coronavirus vaccine Dec 2, 2020

What to Know About Getting a Coronavirus Vaccine in Florida

Mahmoud was arrested last November for violation of probation on charges that included batter, grand theft and cocaine possession.

He is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs 250 pounds, with black and grey hair and has tattoos on both forearms. Mahmoud was last seen wearing his tan jail uniform along with socks and flip flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

This article tagged under:

BrowardBroward Sheriffs Officeescaped inmate
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us