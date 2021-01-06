Authorities Searching for Inmate Who Escaped From Broward Sheriff's Office Health Center

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are searching for an inmate who escaped from a health center in Fort Lauderdale late Tuesday evening.

Deputies said 46-year-old Azmi Mahmoud was being transferred from the main jail to the Henderson Behavioral Health facility due to a court order when they were notified that he left undetected around 5:45 p.m.

Mahmoud was arrested last November for violation of probation on charges that included batter, grand theft and cocaine possession.

He is approximately 6-foot-2 and weighs 250 pounds, with black and grey hair and has tattoos on both forearms. Mahmoud was last seen wearing his tan jail uniform along with socks and flip flops.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Broward Sheriff’s Office.