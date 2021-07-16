Interactive: Before the Collapse, What Happened at Champlain Towers South?

Three weeks after the collapse of Champlain Towers South, multiple agencies and engineers are trying to piece together why the 40-year-old building collapsed.

As NBC 6 Investigators found, there were concerns about the building years before the tragedy - from leaking pipes in the garage to costly repairs.

These are some of the issues previously identified.

What Was Happening at Champlain Towers Before the Collapse?

There were multiple known issues in the building prior to the collapse. Here's an interactive walkthrough of what we know so far about the Champlain Towers South building collapse in Surfside, Florida.