Jury deliberations begin for man accused of stabbing, burning woman he dated

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday in the trial of Robert Holton, a man facing first-degree murder and arson for allegedly killing Kayla Gloster, a woman he once dated.

Prosecutors don’t need to prove motive, but they believe Holton killed Gloster out of jealousy because she was spending time with another man.

Gloster was found in the Villa Capri Apartments in Homestead with multiple stab wounds and in a pool of blood. Police believe Holton also drowned the 22-year-old woman in a toilet bowl and burned her body.

“As he’s stabbing her in the neck, she’s moving and fighting, he’s restraining her that knife slips and does that cut to his right hand,” said Assistant State Attorney, Lara Penn.

Penn told jurors Holton’s blood was found around the apartment at times mixed with Glosters. Prosecutors also say Holton’s phone pinged on a cell tower near the crime scene.

Holton denied to testify and did not bring any witnesses to defend himself. Jimmy Della Fera, who’s representing Holton claims his client is innocent and questions why police didn’t suspect of another man Gloster was dating at the time.

“Both of these men were dating her at the same time. One was living there and he had bought her a vehicle, “ said Della Fera.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, the trial will enter a death penalty phase, making Holton’s trial the first one in Miami-Dade honoring a new law where only eight jurors are needed to recommend death.

Jurors could also convict the defendant on second-degree murder, manslaughter, or find him innocent.