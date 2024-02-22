Justice Dept. seeks forfeiture of Russian businessman's Bal Harbour condos

The U.S. Justice Department is looking to seize two luxury condos in Bal Harbour belonging to a Russian businessman as part of the effort to impose more sanctions nearly two years after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Authorities announced Thursday that a civil forfeiture complaint was filed against the condos owned by sanctioned Russian businessman Viktor Perevalov, the co-owner of a Russia-based construction company that was sanctioned for building a highway in Crimea, a Ukrainian peninsula that Russia seized in 2014.

The two condos at a building on Collins Avenue have a combined value of approximately $2.5 million, officials said.

The Biden Administration had promised major sanctions in response to the death last week of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent critic, opposition leader Alexei Navalny, in an Arctic penal colony.

And Saturday will mark two years since the invasion of Ukraine.

Thousands of sanctions have already been imposed on Russian officials, businessmen, banks, companies and entire industries since the start of the war.