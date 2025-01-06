Fort Lauderdale

Justice sought 2 years after Fort Lauderdale man was killed outside home

Jason William Marous, 36, was killed inside his car, which was parked outside of his home on Northeast 14th Place. 

Monday marks two years since a man was shot and killed just steps away from his home in Fort Lauderdale.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, 36-year-old Jason William Marous was killed inside his car, which was parked outside of his home on Northeast 14th Place. 

Deborah Lawrence, the victim's mother, said they are still looking for answers and the person responsible. 

“The guy came and opened the door to surprise him with his finger on the gun,” Lawrence said. “I think there was a struggle.” 

Surveillance video of a possible person of interest in the shooting of Jason William Marous
After the shooting, detectives released surveillance video of a possible person of interest, but the family said that person has never been identified or taken into custody. 

“As a parent, as a mom, you hope nothing like this ever happens to your child, death let alone a murder, and the murderer still being out there, that’s why I am here,” Lawrence said.

The family remembers Marous as a beloved, son, brother and friend, and hopes someone will come forward with new information. 

Anyone with information about Marous’ murder or the person of interest seen on surveillance footage is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous, and a reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

