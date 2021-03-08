Key West Couple Accused of Kidnapping Man, Holding Him Hostage at Knifepoint

A Key West couple is accused of kidnapping a man and holding him hostage at knifepoint while beating and robbing him, authorities said.

Steven Randell Solstad, 31, and Madison Ambria Megerle, 22, both face charges of kidnapping, aggravated assault, robbery, grand theft and grand theft of a motor vehicle, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Officials said the investigation began when the 50-year-old victim reported last month that his car had been stolen.

The victim told investigators he had gone to Solstad's Key West home on Feb. 2 to smoke marijuana but said it had been laced with something so he had to sleep in his car.

At some point, Solstad and a woman later identified as Megerle got in his car without his permission and forced him out of the driver’s seat and into the passenger seat, the victim said. Solstad then began driving to different locations around Key West and Stock Island while punching the victim and threatening his life.

Solstad produced a carpenter’s razor knife at some point and held the victim hostage in the car, authorities said. Solstad and Megerle also demanded the victim turn over all his money multiple times, officials said.

The victim said he gave all the money he had on him, about $150, to the couple, who made several stops around the area as other people — known to Solstad and Megerle — also threatened the victim and demanded he turn over money, authorities said.

At one point, they dove through a bank drive through, but the bank wouldn’t let the victim withdraw money without identification. Security camera footage at the bank was one of several security cameras that helped detectives build their case against the two defendants, officials said.

Throughout the ordeal, the suspects demanded the victim tell them where he lived. The victim finally acquiesced and the pair began stealing everything of value the victim possessed, including, but not limited to, several smart phones, and iPad and clothing, officials said.

The victim said the couple forced him to do drugs, which kept him incapacitated, and they continued to threatened him with knife. The victim stated Solstad would put him in a head lock and hold the knife to his throat.

The suspects stayed at his residence for about 24 hours. The victim stated the whole ordeal might have lasted longer than 30 hours, officials said.

Solstad and Megerle finally left in the victim's car, and both were later arrested in Palm Beach County, officials said.

The knife used in the incident was also found in the victim’s car, officials said.

Megerle was moved from Palm Beach to the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island early Friday morning. Solstad remained in Palm Beach County where he is facing charges of possession of a stolen vehicle. He also has drug-related warrants out of Key West.

Solstad will be moved to the jail in Monroe County when his case in Palm Beach County is resolved, authorities said.

More charges could be pending in this ongoing investigation.