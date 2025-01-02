Key West firefighter arrested for alleged possession of cocaine, steroids

A Key West firefighter has been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and steroids.

Austin Michael Kimbler, 28, was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug possession charges, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Records show Kimbler has been a member of the Key West Fire Department since 2018.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office Austin Michael Kimbler

Authorities said Kimbler was arrested after a search of a home turned up cocaine, anabolic steroids, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

And when Kimbler's car was searched, authorities said they found several plastic bottles containing urine, which they said is associated with efforts to defeat drug tests.

Kimbler was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

A city spokesperson said Kimbler will have a hearing Monday regarding his employment status.