Florida Keys

Key West firefighter arrested for alleged possession of cocaine, steroids

Austin Michael Kimbler, 28, was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug possession charges, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC6

A Key West firefighter has been arrested for alleged possession of cocaine and steroids.

Austin Michael Kimbler, 28, was arrested Tuesday on multiple drug possession charges, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

>
Watch button  WATCH HERE

Records show Kimbler has been a member of the Key West Fire Department since 2018.

Austin Michael Kimbler
Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Austin Michael Kimbler

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

>
Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Authorities said Kimbler was arrested after a search of a home turned up cocaine, anabolic steroids, a digital scale and drug paraphernalia.

And when Kimbler's car was searched, authorities said they found several plastic bottles containing urine, which they said is associated with efforts to defeat drug tests.

Kimbler was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Local

6 to Know 9 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Hollywood 13 mins ago

‘Superhero' Road Ranger killed in crash died helping others, family says

A city spokesperson said Kimbler will have a hearing Monday regarding his employment status.

This article tagged under:

Florida KeysKey West
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us