Lauderhill Firefighters Stop Man From Stealing Ambulance

A man was taken into custody after Lauderhill firefighters prevented him from carjacking a fire rescue truck, the department said.

The incident happened Tuesday night at the Lauderhill Fire Station. Firefighters from Rescue 30 were returning from a previous emergency call when they saw a man run towards the fire station and scale the gate to the parking lot, Lauderhill Fire Rescue said in a news release Thursday.

As the firefighters confronted the man, he got aggressive and attempted to enter the driver's side of a rescue truck, and he ultimately gained access through the window.

The man turned on the emergency lights and placed the truck on reverse, fire officials said. The firefighters managed to safely stop the vehicle before it was driven to a roadway.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody and police said they were investigating the incident.

