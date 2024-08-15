Lauderhill

Lauderhill Police detective arrested on digital voyeurism charge

By NBC6

A Lauderhill Police detective was arrested on a charge of digital voyeurism Tuesday, the department confirmed.

Johnny Mateo, 42, was placed on administrative leave following his arrest, according to the Lauderhill Police Department.

Details of the allegations were not available. The Sunrise Police Department notified Lauderhill Police of the off-duty incident and arrested Mateo the same day.

Mateo joined the department in 2017. He was assigned as a detective with the Traffic Homicide Division in 2022, according to the department's X account.

Mateo bonded out of jail as of Wednesday.

BSO
Booking photo of Johnny Mateo

