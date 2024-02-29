2 South Florida locals embrace uniqueness of having Leap Day birthdays

While they are not related by blood, Caylin and Madison share a rare bond -- they are both leap year babies—born on February 29th.

While the occurrence of such birthdays is statistically rare, these two individuals embrace the uniqueness of their birth date with enthusiasm and gratitude.

A leap year happens every four years, and the odds of being born on February 29th are one in 1,461.

The scientific explanation behind this rarity lies in the fact that it takes a little over 365 days for the Earth to orbit the Sun.

Without the adjustment of adding an extra day to the calendar every four years, our calendar would eventually fall out of sync with the seasons.

Despite the occasional challenges in planning celebrations, Caylin and Madison have always cherished their leap year birthdays.

Caylin humorously mentions how she loves to "take over the whole month of February" for her celebrations, while Madison finds joy in the aesthetics of the month, particularly enjoying the color pink and Valentine's Day.

When asked how they celebrate their birthdays on non-leap years, Caylin emphasizes her love for birthdays and extends her celebrations throughout the month, while Madison opts to celebrate on the 28th, still reveling in the ambiance of February.

This leap year, Caylin celebrates her 28th birthday, while Madison celebrates her sweet 16th.

Reflecting on their lives so far, both express gratitude for the memorable birthday experiences they've had.

Madison encourages fellow leap year babies to embrace their uniqueness, recognizing that they are rare and special.

Both Caylin and Madison have chosen to mark this special occasion by going out of town with their families.

The next leap years are in 2028, 2032, and 2036, but for now, they're making the most of their current leap year celebration.

In a world where individuality is celebrated, being a leap year baby adds an extra layer of distinction.

Caylin and Madison exemplify the joy and gratitude that come with embracing one's uniqueness, making every birthday, whether it falls on February 29th or not, truly memorable.