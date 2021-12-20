Lotus House Spreads Holiday Spirit by Delivering Toys to Children

It's the season of giving - and Monday, the Lotus House took that statement to the next level.

The shelter for women and children in Miami handed out gifts to the kids Monday in an event that was nationally televised.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

“It was so joyful," said Lotus House President Constance Collins. "This is really what the season is all about!”

During the third hour of NBC's TODAY show, volunteers that included NBC 6 reporter Nicole Lauren brought out 250 toys for the children. Items included everything from Barbies to toy cars to stuffed animals.

Collins said this is what the holidays are all about.

“Helping children and families come together and feel part of the shared community, I just feel the love of the season,” she said.

Collins added the goal of the organization, which houses 500 women and children and is the largest shelter in the nation, is to make them feel loved not just over the holidays - but everyday.

"Most of our children and families have been through so much before this," she said. "Our goal is to help them heal, grow and thrive and really blossom into who they are meant to be.”