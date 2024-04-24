Man accused of bringing drugs to ICU patient, causing near-fatal overdoses

A man was arrested in Indian River County, accused of bringing drugs to a hospital and causing near-fatal overdoses of himself and a patient who was in the ICU at the time.

The Indian River County Sheriff Eric Flowers announced on Monday that Forrest Smith, 47, was found with 26 grams of cocaine and 46 pills of Alprazolam at the Sebastian River Medical Center.

A woman in her 60s was reportedly in the intensive care unit for non-drug-related issues when surveillance cameras showed Smith walking in and out of her hospital room, officials said.

The woman began overdosing early Saturday before Smith began overdosing as well, the sheriff said.

Medical staff were able to resuscitate them. Their current conditions have not been released, but Flowers said they're both expected to survive.

Smith reportedly admitted to giving the patient the drugs, and claimed she was his former mother-in-law.

"So this guy basically brought an entire pharmacy to the hospital, and he gave her drugs, and he took drugs and they were basically dying at our hospital, and the folks up there brought them back to life," Flowers said. "He is now being charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and we're working with our state attorney's office, basically, to see if we can upgrade those charges and add some additional possession charges as well."