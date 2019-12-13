Man Accused of Posting Threatening YouTube Videos Arrested in South Florida

The FBI arrested a man in South Florida who they say posted a series of videos on YouTube that threatened African-Americans, military members and people of different religious faiths, as well as footage of him setting a live parakeet on fire.

Mostafa Hussaini, 34, was arrested in Davie Wednesday for allegedly transmitting threatening interstate communications, FBI officials said.

According to a criminal complaint, Hussaini, of Totowa, New Jersey, posted the videos to YouTube that were reported to police by a Miami-Dade resident. FBI investigators found 12 videos made by Hussaini that threatened various people, the complaint said.

In the videos, Hussaini can be seen walking around public spaces as he makes threats of violence using hateful language. The complaint outlines hate speech against people of color, people of certain religious backgrounds, and various ethnic groups.

The complaint also describes Hussaini's repeated calls for violence, including genocide.

In October, Hussaini uploaded a video showing himself setting a live parakeet on fire, killing it, the complaint said. The video also included more examples of Hussaini using hate speech and encouraging violent actions against certain religious groups, the complaint said.

Hussaini made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday. Attorney information wasn't available.