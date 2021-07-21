Coral Gables

Man Accused of Shoving Kids, Pulling Knife on Guard at Coral Gables Park

By NBC 6

NBC 6

A man appeared in court Wednesday, accused of kicking and shoving kids at a Coral Gables park and pulling a knife on a security guard who tried to intervene.

Lester Alvarezsori, 30, was arrested Tuesday near Phillips Park, an arrest report said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Alvarezsori approached the kids as they were playing soccer and accused them of stealing his vape pen, the report said.

Local

tokyo olympics Jul 6

Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC 6’s Olympics Newsletter

Broward County 2 hours ago

16-Year-Old Arrested in Man's Murder in Oakland Park: BSO

A nearby security guard saw this happen and went over to tell the man to leave — that's when the guard says Alvarezsori pulled out a knife and said, “I am going to stab you if you don't stop following me," the report said.

Alvarezsori ran off to his car, and the security guard radioed for police help. Police later found Alvarezsori in his Mercedes parked nearby and arrested him.

Alvarezsori faces charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, online jail records show.

The judge set a $6,500 dollar bond but also gave him the option to choose house arrest. He was also ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.

This article tagged under:

Coral GablesCrime and CourtsMiami-Dade court
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us