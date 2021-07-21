Man Accused of Shoving Kids, Pulling Knife on Guard at Coral Gables Park

A man appeared in court Wednesday, accused of kicking and shoving kids at a Coral Gables park and pulling a knife on a security guard who tried to intervene.

Lester Alvarezsori, 30, was arrested Tuesday near Phillips Park, an arrest report said.

Alvarezsori approached the kids as they were playing soccer and accused them of stealing his vape pen, the report said.

A nearby security guard saw this happen and went over to tell the man to leave — that's when the guard says Alvarezsori pulled out a knife and said, “I am going to stab you if you don't stop following me," the report said.

Alvarezsori ran off to his car, and the security guard radioed for police help. Police later found Alvarezsori in his Mercedes parked nearby and arrested him.

Alvarezsori faces charges of battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, online jail records show.

The judge set a $6,500 dollar bond but also gave him the option to choose house arrest. He was also ordered to have no contact with any of the victims.