Brickell

Man Accused of Trapping, Fondling Woman Inside Brickell City Centre Restroom

By Claudia DoCampo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida man is being accused of chasing down a woman and fondling her inside a restroom Thursday at Brickell City Centre.

Jonathan Brown, 25, was charged with false imprisonment and battery, according to Miami police.

The victim told police she was walking to the public restroom Thursday at the mall when Brown started following and chasing her down the hallway.

Local

school reopenings 49 mins ago

Teachers Feel Overlooked as Reopening Schools Debate Rages on

Parkland 1 hour ago

Parkland Parent Speaks on Legacy of His Son, Supporting Black Lives Matter Movement

“He forced himself on her and inside the bathroom. He began to grab her breast and butt without her consent several times," a judge said during Brown’s bond court appearance Friday.

The victim fought back and was able to escape, police said. She ran to a mall security guard for help.

"We have an active police presence on the property, which facilitated an early response to the incident," Brickell City Centre officials said in a statement.

The judge ordered Brown to stay away from the mall and the victim. She also set a bond of $15,000. Brown has a hold on an open case, so even if he were to make bond, he can’t leave jail until he sees another judge.

This article tagged under:

BrickellMiami-Dade courtBrickell City Centre
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us