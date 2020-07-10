Man Accused of Trapping, Fondling Woman Inside Brickell City Centre Restroom

A South Florida man is being accused of chasing down a woman and fondling her inside a restroom Thursday at Brickell City Centre.

Jonathan Brown, 25, was charged with false imprisonment and battery, according to Miami police.

The victim told police she was walking to the public restroom Thursday at the mall when Brown started following and chasing her down the hallway.

“He forced himself on her and inside the bathroom. He began to grab her breast and butt without her consent several times," a judge said during Brown’s bond court appearance Friday.

The victim fought back and was able to escape, police said. She ran to a mall security guard for help.

"We have an active police presence on the property, which facilitated an early response to the incident," Brickell City Centre officials said in a statement.

The judge ordered Brown to stay away from the mall and the victim. She also set a bond of $15,000. Brown has a hold on an open case, so even if he were to make bond, he can’t leave jail until he sees another judge.