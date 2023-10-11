Man arrested after Jewish center vandalized in Miami

A man is behind bars -- accused of vandalizing a local Jewish center on Saturday.

In bond court on Tuesday, a judge said Andrew Johnson threw at rock at the Rok Family Shul in Brickell, causing about $10,000 in damages.

He now faces several criminal mischief and trespassing charges.

Surveillance cameras captured an object flying through the air and into the glass doors of the building located along southeast 9th Street.

Rabbi Chaim Lipskar was at the center on Saturday and claims he saw the suspect with the rock in his hand.

Johnson is not facing any hate crime charges, but has been ordered to stay away from the Jewish center.