Man Arrested for Florida Road Rage Shooting After Banana Tossed at His Truck: Deputies

A Florida man is behind bars after police say he opened fire on another vehicle after a road rage incident that started when the victim allegedly threw a piece of a banana at the gunman’s car.

NBC affiliate WFLA-TV reports the incident took place Tuesday morning in Pinellas Park, when Robert Lewis was driving and began arguing with another driver, identified as Peter Sala Jr.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say Sala Jr. threw what was believed to be a portion of a banana at Lewis’ pickup truck, which caused Lewis to use his handgun and shoot at Sala Jr.’s truck.

The gun shot caused the right front passenger window to shatter, sending a piece of glass into the leg of Sala Jr. He is expected to be okay.

Lewis was arrested and charged with shooting a deadly missile into an occupied vehicle and criminal mischief. He is being held on $12,000 bond.