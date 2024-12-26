Man arrested for pointing laser at airplanes flying near Miami International Airport

A Brazilian man was arrested for allegedly pointing a green laser at airplanes in flight near Miami International Airport, police said.

Francisco Teixeira, 45, was charged with misuse of a laser lighting device, according to an arrest report.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On Christmas Day, an American Airlines pilot reported to police that he saw a green laser being pointed at his aircraft along with other planes in the vicinity.

Miami-Dade Corrections Booking photo of Francisco Teixeira

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

The pilot told police he tracked the laser back to its source at the La Quinta Hotel near MIA, where he saw Teixeira enter a room at the hotel.

Teixeira was arrested and booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Back in 2021, pilots reported an increase in people pointing laser pointers at commercial planes taking off and landing to the Federal Aviation Administration.