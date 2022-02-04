Broward County

Man Arrested in Murders of Two Men Found Shot in Car in Tamarac: BSO

Quincy Curtis James, 29, arrested in December killings

A man is facing murder and other charges in connection with the killing of two men who were found shot to death in a car in Tamarac in December, authorities said Friday.

Quincy Curtis James, 29, is facing two counts of premeditated murder, one count of possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, one count of removal of a serial number from a firearm, one count of obstruction of police when serving/executing a warrant and one count of resisting officers/obstruction without violence, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said in a news release.

Broward Sheriff's Office
Quincy Curtis James

The two victims, whose identities weren't released, were found shot to death inside a car in the 4600 block of Northwest 59th Court back on Dec. 26.

Detectives identified James as a person of interest and obtained multiple search warrants, officials said.

On Tuesday, detectives went to a home in North Lauderdale to serve the search warrants and James barricaded himself inside the home, officials said.

SWAT officers responded and used tear gas and negotiators to get James to leave the home but he refused for nine hours before finally surrendering Wednesday morning, officials said.

James was booked into the Broward jail where he remained held without bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Broward CountyTamaracNorth Lauderdale
