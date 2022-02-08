Man Breaks Into Restaurant Before Stabbing Victim in Pembroke Pines: Police

Police are investigating an early morning stabbing at a Pembroke Pines gas station that took place just moments after the suspect allegedly broke into a nearby restaurant.

Police said the burglary took place before 1:30 a.m. at the Sergio's restaurant located at 13620 Pines Boulevard, where surveillance video captured the suspect - later identified as 26-year-old Alex Feldbauer - breaking in.

Around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a man who was stabbed from behind allegedly by Feldbauer at a Shell gas station nearby. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers were able to find Feldbauer shortly before 4:30 a.m. while responding to calls of a separate incident at an apartment complex.

Feldbauer is charged with aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon and commercial burglary.

