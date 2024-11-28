Man critical after he's struck by hit-and-run driver near Miami International Airport

A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver near Miami International Airport on Thanksgiving morning, police said.

The hit-and-run happened shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday in the area of 2100 Northwest 42nd Avenue, close to MIA.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Police said the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police haven't released the man's identity and said they don't have a description of the vehicle.

Traffic homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

MIA officials said outbound traffic from the airport was impacted after the incident but lanes have reopened and normal operations have resumed.