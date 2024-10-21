Man critically injured after being shot in apparent robbery in Kendall: Police

A man was critically injured after he was shot in what police believe was a robbery in Kendall early Monday.

The shooting was reported around 12:30 a.m. in the area of the 9600 block of S. Dixie Highway.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded and found a man with apparent gunshot wounds. The man, whose identity wasn't released, was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Footage from the scene showed multiple evidence markers on the ground at the scene outside an apartment building.

A trail of blood could be seen, along with bullet holes in a window and the side of the building.

Police said it appears the incident may have been a robbery. There was no suspect information.

