Man dies after argument on Miami-Dade County bus leads to shooting

Police say two bus passengers got into an altercation that led to one shooting the other multiple times

An argument on a Miami-Dade County bus turned into a deadly shooting on Saturday.

It reportedly happened around 11 a.m. while the bus was in Florida City near southwest 328th Street and the Busway.

The shooter reportedly took off, but later turned himself in at the Florida City police station.

Miami-Dade Police took over the case. They say the victim was in his 20’s, but have not said what the initial argument was about.

