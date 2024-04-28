Several people detained after two victims were robbed at gunpoint in Wynwood: Police

Miami Police are investigating after two people were allegedly robbed at gunpoint in Miami's Wynwood area early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the area of NW 1 Avenue and 29th Street where they found two victims who were robbed at gunpoint by an unknown number of people, according to Miami Police.
Several people were detained in connection to the incident, police confirmed.
There were no reports of injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
