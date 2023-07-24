Man dies after being taken to hospital from Rolling Loud festival

A festivalgoer has died after he was taken to the hospital from Rolling Loud in Miami over the weekend, police said.

At around midnight Saturday, a male was transported from the festival grounds in Miami Gardens to the hospital, where he later died, Miami-Dade Police confirmed.

There were no signs of trauma and toxicology results are pending, according to police.

Officials did not release details on the man's name and age.

A representative with Rolling Loud confirmed someone died at the hospital after he was transported from the festival.

There was no evidence of a fight, drugs or heat-related illness related to the concertgoer, Rolling Loud representatives added.

Thousands of fans packed Hard Rock Stadium over the weekend for the hip hop music festival, where artists such as Playboi Carti, Travis Scott and A$AP Rocky performed.